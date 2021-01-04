Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected over 85.4 million people globally and claimed more than 1.8 million lives. Here are the updates for January 4:

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease are treated at a field hospital set up at a sports gym, in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, January 4, 2021

Mexico reports 362 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 362 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed death toll to 127,213.

Australia's largest state reports zero cases

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested.

NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, December 25. The overwhelming majority of tests are in the state capital Sydney.

"The numbers are far too low... if we're going to succeed in staying ahead of the Covid pandemic, testing is crucial in large numbers so we can be confident of the data when we're making decisions," NSW Acting Premier John Barilaro told reporters.

Authorities have imposed mandatory masks in indoor spaces and on public transport from Monday for Sydney's five million residents or face a spot fine of $154 (A$200).

Scotland to enter another effective national lockdown

Scotland will enter another effective national lockdown on Monday, likely to last until spring, The Times newspaper reported.

Scottish government leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier her cabinet would meet on Monday to discuss possible further steps to limit the spread of the virus, and ordered Scotland's parliament to be recalled.

It is expected the reopening of schools will be pushed back beyond January 18, the newspaper reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as Covid-19 cases keep rising.

Johnson sets policy for England, with rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales set by their devolved authorities.

Covid-19 cases in Britain are at record levels and the increase in numbers is fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus.

Britain recorded 54,990 new cases of the virus on Sunday and has registered more than 75,000 deaths from the pandemic.

Japan may declare state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japan is considering declaring a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as early as this week, Fuji TV reported on Monday, as coronavirus cases climb.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to hold a news conference to mark the start of 2021 at 11 am (0200 GMT).

China reports 33 new cases vs 24 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on January 3, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Hernandez tests positive for Covid-19, out of UFC card

Anthony Hernandez announced over social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will bow out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Rodolfo Vieira.

That bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 184 on January 16 in Abu Dhabi. Per Hernandez's post on Instagram, the bout is being rescheduled to February 13.

"Happy New Year! Good news is that #teamFluffy is safe and gear goes out next week," Hernandez wrote. "bad news is the fights delayed - 2020 left me with the covid. I'm good tho - and rescheduled for 2/13."

Hernandez's lone fight in 2020 was a loss to Kevin Holland.

Brazil reports 17,341 new cases, 293 more deaths

Brazil recorded 17,341 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 196,018, according to ministry data.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies