Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 249M people and killed over 5M globally. Here are the virus-related updates for November 5:

People visit the graves of their loved ones during celebrations of the Day of the Dead, at the Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Reuters)

Friday, November 5, 2021

Brazil reports 436 new Covid-19 deaths

Brazil has reported 436 deaths and 13,352 additional cases.

The South American country has now registered a total of 608,671 deaths and 21,849,137 total confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus or get tested for the virus on a weekly basis according to government policy.

The new requirements are the Biden administration’s boldest move yet to persuade reluctant Americans to finally get a vaccine that has been widely available for months — or face financial consequences. If successful, administration officials believe it will go a long way toward ending a pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 Americans.

First previewed by President Joe Biden in September, the requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

Former US Rep Collins dies at 82 after contracting virus

Barbara-Rose Collins, who represented Detroit in Congress and served on its City Council, has died after contracting the virus. She was 82.

Collins’ family confirmed her death to The Detroit News, the newspaper reported.

Christopher Collins, 51, said his mother had been vaccinated against the the virus, but still fell ill and was hospitalized before her death.

Arizona won't stop using Covid-19 money for anti-mask grants

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is defying a demand that he stop using federal virus relief money to fund an education grant program that can only go to schools without mask mandates.

The Republican governor also is continuing a program that gives private school vouchers to parents upset that their children's schools require masks or quarantines after being exposed to the virus.

In a letter sent to the US Treasury Department, Ducey's federal grant team manager ignored the department's demand that he stop using the money. Instead, Jason Mistlebauer said the money was appropriately being used to help students who were harmed by school mask mandates.

Ducey, a Republican, created the grant programs in August to put pressure on school districts that have defied the state’s ban on mask mandates. That ban was later overturned by the courts, but Ducey has not removed the limits on which school districts qualify.

The Treasury Department last month said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of the federal funding.

It was one of a series of efforts by the Biden administration to push back against Republican governors who have opposed mask mandates and otherwise sought to use federal pandemic funding to advance their own agendas.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies