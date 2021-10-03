Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 235M people and killed at least 4.8M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 3:

Member of Rio de Paz NGO places red flowers along Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Brazil reports 468 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil had 13,466 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 468 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 21,459,117 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 597,723 according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak, after the United States.

Mexico reports 7,369 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 7,369 new confirmed cases and 614 fatalities, bringing its total to 3,678,980 infections and 278,590 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Air New Zealand to require vaccination for international travellers

Air New Zealand, the flag carrier airline of New Zealand, said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated, in what is one of the world's strictest policies for travellers.

"Being vaccinated against Covid-19 is the new reality of international travel – many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors," Air New Zealand's Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said in a statement.

New Zealand plans to reopen its international borders, which have been closed since March 2020 to anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen, early next year. Air New Zealand will implement the vaccination policy from February 1, the airline said.

"As with anything, there will be some that disagree," Foran said. "However, we know this is the right thing to do to protect our people, our customers and the wider New Zealand community."

In September, Qantas, Australia's largest airline, also said it will require that all passengers on international flights to be vaccinated, becoming one of the first airlines in the world to require proof of inoculation for everyone on board.

Protest in Romania against new curbs

Thousands of protesters marched on Saturday in Romania's capital to reject upcoming restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge in infections.

The Bucharest demonstration was organised by Romania's far-right AUR party and attended by various other right-wing groups.

Daily infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania's highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.

The rise is putting the country's hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally.

Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area's infection rate exceeds six per one-thousand residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest's infection rate Saturday stood above eight per one-thousand residents.

The new restrictions — expected to take effect in the next few days — will require people to wear masks in public and make shops close at 10:00 pm. Restaurants will remain open at half capacity but only for people with Covid-19 passes.

The protest angered some medical workers, coming a day after a deadly fire tore through an intensive care unit in a hospital in Romania's port city of Constanta, killing seven patients.

Facing crises, UK PM Johnson says he will take 'bold decisions'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise on Sunday to take "big, bold decisions" to transform post-Covid Britain, hoping to set the tone of the governing Conservative Party's conference already buffeted by fuel, gas and Christmas food crises.

Johnson had wanted to use the conference this week to turn the page on more than 18 months of pandemic and to refocus on his 2019 election pledges to tackle regional inequality, crime and social care.

Instead, the prime minister finds himself on the back foot more than nine months since Britain completed its exit from the European Union - a departure he said would hand the country the freedom to better shape its economy.

He is now faced with an outcry by those unable to fill up their cars with petrol, by retailers who fear there may be shortages of Christmas fare and by gas companies struggling with a spike in wholesale prices.

3rd Alaska hospital institutes crisis protocols

Three Alaska hospitals have now instituted crisis protocols that would allow them to ration care if needed as the state recorded the worst diagnosis rates in the US in recent days.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, one person in every 84 in Alaska was diagnosed from September 22 to 29. The next highest rate was one in every 164 people in West Virginia.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital activated the protocol on Friday because of a critical shortage of bed capacity and staffing, along with the inability to transfer patients to other facilities.

Two other Alaska hospitals, in Anchorage and Bethel, have invoked the same protocol.

Fairbanks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez said the decision to move to crisis standards was because of many factors, including community spread caused by the low vaccination rates and a high number of patients waiting to be admitted.

Statewide, 60% of eligible Alaskans are fully vaccinated. The Fairbanks North Star Borough is the third-worst region for vaccination rates in Alaska, with just under 52% of eligible residents vaccinated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies