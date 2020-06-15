Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 435,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 15:

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the decision of Brasilia's Governor Ibaneis Rocha to prevent crowds from attending rallies, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Brasilia, on June 14, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, June 15

Brazil sees over 600 new deaths

Brazil has registered 867,624 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 17,110 new cases since yesterday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total Covid-19 death toll rose to 43,332, with 612 new deaths since yesterday.

Mexico's deaths top 17,000

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,147 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 269 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 146,837 cases and 17,141 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Colombia's cases rise above 50,000

Reported coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as neighboring Ecuador approaches the same milestone.

Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecuador, cases have surpassed 46,700 and deaths stand at 3,896.

New York governor threatens reopening rollback

New York's governor threatened to roll back phased reopening plans Sunday after large crowds gathered outside bars in New York City in violation of coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Andrew Cuomo said his office had received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations by businesses as New Yorkers flocked to streets to enjoy a weekend of late spring sunshine.

"Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws," he tweeted.

"Enforce the law or there will be state action," Cuomo warned local authorities.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies