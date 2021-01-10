Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 90 million people globally and claimed more than 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 10:

A burial takes place in a new area of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery reserved for Covid-19 victims, in Manaus, Brazil, on January 8, 2021 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Sunday, January 10, 2021:

New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

Mainland China reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on January 9, more than double the 33 reported cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 21 of the new cases were imported.

The bulk of locally transmitted cases, 46 out of 48, were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing which entered a "wartime mode" this week as it battles a new cluster of coronavirus infections.

Another 27 asymptomatic cases were also reported, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any Covid-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Mainland China has now reported an accumulated total of 87,433 confirmed virus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

Australia's New South Wales records three virus cases as lockdown eases

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state recorded three new virus cases as a three-week lockdown for about quarter million of people in Sydney's northern beaches suburbs eased.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said masks in public places and on transport will remain mandatory for greater Sydney and some public gathering restrictions will continue as the recent outbreak of the pandemic there still poses risks.

"It only takes one or two cases to get out of control or undetected line of transmission to get out of control for all of us to be in a situation where we have to consider making things tighter," Berejiklian said at a televised press conference.

NSW and Sydney, Australia's largest city, have been isolated from the rest of Australia by state border closures or 14-day mandatory quarantine rules for interstate arrivals from NSW, following a mid-December outbreak.

Brazil registers 62,290 new virus cases, 1,171 more deaths



Brazil recorded 62,290 additional confirmed virus cases of the in the past 24 hours, along with 1,171 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has surpassed 200,000, according to ministry data.

Mexico again posts more than 1,000 new deaths

Mexico reported 16,105 new confirmed virus cases and 1,135 more fatalities, according to health ministry data, bringing its total to 1,524,036 infections and 133,204 deaths.

The new daily death toll marks the fifth consecutive day that officials have reported more than 1,000 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease caused by the virus.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

UK helps raise $1 billion in global vaccine donations



Britain said it has helped raise $1 billion from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions.

The UK said, in addition, it has committed $743,5 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), after matching with $1,36 every $4 pledged by other donors.

Canada, Japan, and Germany are among the countries to make contributions that it matched, helping the AMC raise more than $1.7 billion in total so far.

The fund will allow for the distribution of one billion vaccine doses to 92 developing countries this year, according to Britain's Foreign Office.

Pope says he has appointment for Covid-19 shot

Pope Francis has confirmed in an interview with an Italian broadcaster that he has an appointment to get the anti-Covid vaccine when the Vatican starts its vaccination program next week.

The pope also said everyone should get the vaccine, calling it an “ethical option, because you are playing with your health, life, but also with the lives of others.”

The Vatican has previously said that it’s “morally acceptable” for faithful to receive Covid-19 vaccines whose research used cell lines from tissue obtained from abortions. Vatican City has had at least 27 confirmed virus cases.

Israel records four South African Covid-19 variant cases



Israel's health ministry said four people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus strain first detected in South Africa, with the new British variant already recorded.

The cases were discovered after testing of travellers arriving from South Africa.

The two new strains are more infectious than previous variants of the virus.

Amid surging cases, Israel last month reimposed a national lockdown. On Friday, it tightened restrictions further as the daily caseload remained high.

Cuba tightens virus measures as visitors fuel record contagion

Cuba's top epidemiologist said irresponsible partying over year-end, often with relatives from abroad, fuelled a surge in virus infections and he warned of a crackdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

Authorities in the capital at the same time announced new containment measures including suspension of interprovincial transport, cultural activities, and the use of public spaces such as the famous Malecon boulevard during night hours.

While Cuba's Communist authorities have managed to contain the country's outbreak far better than most other Latin American governments, infections have more than doubled since they eased lockdown restrictions, and reopened borders in November.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies