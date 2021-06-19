Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 178M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 19:

People stand outside the Municipal Hospital Albert Schweitzer amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, June 19

Brazil has 98,832 cases, 2,495 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Brazil has had 98,832 new cases of the novel reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,495 deaths, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 17,801,462 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 498,499, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Turkey administers more than 1.53M vaccine shots in past 24 hours

Turkey has administered more than 1.53 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s health minister announced.

"The number of vaccine doses have been shot until midnight is 1.53 million doses," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

More than 40.40 million doses have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

And an excess of 26.11 million people have received their first doses, while more than 14.28 million have been fully vaccinated, Health Ministry data showed.

Dutch to drop almost all remaining virus restrictions

The Dutch government is dropping almost all of its remaining coronavirus restrictions, with the exception of social distancing, starting June 26 as vaccinations gather pace and infection rates fall sharply.

Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that from next Saturday people no longer need to wear face masks at indoor public places where social distancing is possible.

He said anything that can be done at a 1.5 metre distance is allowed, "without limitation in group size, without mandatory closing times.”

Masks will still be mandatory on public transport and at the country's airports.

Rutte added masks would still be necessary if the 1.5 metre rule is not feasible.

Rutte says that the government also is dropping its advice to work from home, freeing employees to return to their offices if they can do so while observing social distancing.

He called the announcement a "special moment" that marks a shift from telling the public what they can't do amid the pandemic, to telling them what they can do.

Uganda tightening measures due to virus surge

Uganda is tightening its lockdown measures to try and stem a surge in infections in the East African country that is seeing an array of variants.

The measures announced late on Friday by President Yoweri Museveni include a ban on private and public transportation within and across districts, including in the capital Kampala. Only vehicles carrying cargo and those transporting the sick or essential workers are permitted to operate on the roads.

The normally crowded shops in downtown Kampala have also been ordered shut. An ongoing nighttime curfew will stay in place.

The new measures will last 42 days.

Uganda is among some African countries seeing a dramatic rise in the number of infections amid a vaccine shortage. It has confirmed a total of 68,779 infections, including 584 deaths. The actual totals are believed to be much higher. Only a few thousand samples are tested daily.

Canadiens coach Ducharme tests positive for virus, isolating

Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss at least Game 3 of his team's semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

The NHL said Ducharme received a confirmed positive test nine days since receiving his second vaccine dose. No other Canadiens players or members of the Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive.

Ducharme isolated immediately and Game 3 scheduled for Friday night in Montreal is set to be played as scheduled. General manager Marc Bergevin said he doesn’t know how long Ducharme will be out.

