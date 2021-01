Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected over 94 million people globally and claimed more than 2 million lives. Here are the updates for January 16:

Health workers transport a Covid-19 patient to a Brazilian Air Force airplane before being moved to Maranhao state, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, January 16, 2021:

Brazil company requests emergency use approval for Sputnik V

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica said that, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it has requested regulatory approval for emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The request, filed with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, seeks approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement issued in Moscow.

Anvisa officials said the vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorised.

Brazil reports more than 1,000 virus deaths for fourth consecutive day

Brazil had 66,047 new confirmed virus cases reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,038 deaths, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 8,390,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 208,133, according to ministry data.

It is the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 139,022



Mexico reported 21,366 new confirmed virus cases and 1,106 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,609,735 infections and 139,022 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

China mainland reports 130 new cases



China reported 130 new virus cases in the mainland, compared to 135 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

Of the new infections, 115 were local infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 79 new asymptomatic patients, which it does not classify as confirmed cases, compared to 66 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,118, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

India begins mega-rollout of Covid-19 vaccine



India begins one of the world's biggest coronavirus vaccine programmes, a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure, and public scepticism.

The world's second-most populous nation hopes to inoculate around 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by July, a number equal to almost the entire US population.

Health workers, people over 50, and those deemed at high-risk are prioritised to receive one of two approved vaccines, although one has yet to complete clinical trials.

On day one around 300,000 people will receive the first of two doses, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to launch the programme virtually in New Delhi.

Tunisia reports daily virus record of 4,170 cases

Tunisia recorded 4,170 new confirmed virus cases, a record since the start of the pandemic.

Tunisia on Thursday imposed a four-day national lockdown and closed schools until January 24 to combat a sharp rise in cases.

Other measures included rotating staffing in-state jobs to reduce people in offices and transport, longer curfew hours, and the removal of all chairs from cafes.

Coronavirus cases have been rising fast in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus last year. They have now reached 175,065 cases and 5,528 deaths.

WHO committee rules against vaccine passports



The key emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that a lack of data on vaccine safety is a barrier to ensuring a quick and equitable global supply of vaccines and recommended against countries issuing vaccine passports.

"If you look at the recommendation made by the committee around vaccination for travellers, it says at the present time that the committee does not recommend including a requirement of proof of vaccination for international travel," said Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies program.

It recommended countries not require vaccination proof from incoming travellers but advised nations to implement “coordinated, evidence-based measures for safe travel and to share with WHO experiences and best practices learned.”

During the group’s bi-weekly news webinar, the confirmed global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

South Africa reports 14,880 new cases

South Africa registered 14,880 additional virus cases in a 24-hour period bringing the number of infections to 1,311,686, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Mkhize said the nation lost 615 people to Covid-19 in the same period that pushed the overall number of fatalities to 36,467.

South Africa is battling a second wave of the pandemic. It has the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent and is the sixteenth most affected country globally.

Africa’s most developed economy has conducted 7.4 million tests for the virus with 65,209 new ones performed since Wednesday.

At least 1, 062,690 patients have recovered, representing a recovery rate of 80.9 percent.

Pfizer says has second doses of virus shot on hand, expects no US supply problems

Pfizer Inc has been holding on to second doses for each of its Covid-19 vaccinations at the request of the federal government and anticipates no problems supplying them to Americans, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Pfizer's comments run counter to a report in the Washington Post that the federal government ran down its vaccine reserve in late December and has no remaining reserves of doses on hand.

"Operation Warp Speed has asked us to start shipping second doses only recently," the spokeswoman said. "As a result, we have on hand all the second doses of the previous shipments to the US."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies