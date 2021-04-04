Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.8M people and infected more than 131M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 5:

A hospital worker takes a picture as health workers of a hospital in Belem, Para State, Brazil, sing and pray for colleagues and Covid-19 patients inside the hospital wards and ICU areas as part of Easter celebrations, on April 4, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, April 5

Brazil registers 1,240 more fatalities

Brazil has registered 1,240 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.

Deaths now total 331,433. Cases rose by 31,359 and now total 12,984,956.

Mexico's death toll rises to 204,147

Mexico has reported 1,263 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 136 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,250,458 infections and 204,147 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government said the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from the coronavirus may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Colombia to extend restrictions as cases rise

Colombia will extend coronavirus restrictions based on intensive care unit occupancy rates, President Ivan Duque has said, amid rising case numbers.

The Andean country, which has recorded more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases and nearly 64,000 deaths, has so far administered nearly 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The government has repeatedly warned people not lower their guard during the Easter holidays - traditionally a popular travel period - and put in place weekend curfews.

"It's clear that ... some municipalities have shown increases in recent weeks and there also exists the risk of a new national increase in the coming weeks," Duque said in remarks broadcast on social media.

"We must act, prevent and take appropriate decisions."

Capital Bogota and the cities of Manizales, Armenia, Tunja, Barranquilla, Monteria, Leticia and Pereira are under observation for increasing cases and deaths, Duque said, while Medellin, Cali, Santa Marta and Barranquilla are also being watched for decreasing intensive care unit capacity.

Curfews based on ICU capacity will be in place from Monday and continue through April 19, he said.

Pakistan to start vaccination for over 80

Pakistan federal authorities will start coronavirus vaccinations for residents over 80 on Monday.

The country received 60,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine from China early in the week.

Pakistan is already using the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by Beijing last month.

The National Command and Control Center says the vaccine administration will begin in all the four provinces for people over age 80.

Pakistan reported 4,723 new coronavirus cases and 84 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is facing a virus surge, which the government says is worse than last year’s outbreak when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Pakistan has reported a total of 68,288 cases and 14,697 confirmed deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies