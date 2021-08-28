Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.5 million people and infected over 216.6 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 29:

In this file photo taken on June 20, 2021, a resident receives a dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 during the first day of a mass vaccination campaign within the 'paqueta vaccinated' project at Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP Archive)

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Brazil registers 684 new deaths

Brazil has registered 24,699 new coronavirus cases and 684 additional Covid-19 deaths in the last24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Mexico records 17,546 cases, 756 additional fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 17,546 new cases of Covid-19 and 756 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,328,863 and the death toll to 257,906.

Australia's Victoria reports 92 local cases

Australia's state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported 92 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period, health officials said.

This is the highest number of new daily cases in nearly a year. Of the infections, 61 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on Twitter.

African continent sees 33,385 new cases

The African continent has seen 33,385 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its daily update.

According to the update, the number of total infections on the continent rose to over 7.69 million on Saturday from the previous day’s 7.66 million.

The continent of 1.3 billion people also registered a total of 193,402 deaths after 759 patients were confirmed to have died of the virus over the past one day, said the centers, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The update said 6.81 million patients have recuperated.

The number of tests the continent has so far managed to conduct stands at nearly 65.76 million.

Broken down by region, Southern Africa recorded 3.7 million cases, North Africa 2.3 million, East Africa 897,900 cases, West Africa 594,400, and Central Africa 217,600 cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies