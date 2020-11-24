Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 59.5 million people and killed over 1.4 million. Here are the updates for November 24:

Aerial view of the burial site reserved for victims of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil on November 21, 2020. (AFP)

November 24, 2020

Brazil adds over 300 more fatalities

Brazil reported 16,207 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 302 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 6,087,608 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 169,485, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico adds nearly 7,500 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 7,483 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 250 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,049,358 and the death toll to 101,926.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.

Belize's PM tests positive

Belize's Prime MinisterJohnny Briceno has tested positive for Covid-19, and will remain in isolation for the following two weeks, after which he will be tested again, the prime minister's office has said in a statement.

Spain's King Felipe in quarantine

Spain's King Felipe VI has started 10 days of quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Royal House source said.

The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances during the quarantine period after the person tested positive on Monday, one day after they were in close contact, the source added.

Felipe VI had chaired a scientific meeting in Madrid earlier on Monday.

Queen Letizia and their two daughters will continue their royal activities, the source said.

Spain has registered more than 1.58 million Covid-19 cases - western Europe's second-highest tally after France - and 43,131 deaths.

Eight positive in latest Premier League tests

The Premier League has said that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of coronavirus tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19," the league said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies