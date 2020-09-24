Brazil reports over 33,000 daily cases

Fast News

The pandemic has killed over 980,000 people and infected over 32 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 24:

Britain finally launches virus app in England and Wales

The British government on Thursday finally launches its troubled smartphone app to help track the virus in England and Wales, four months behind schedule and with cases once again surging.

The revamped app, which had first been planned for late May, uses Bluetooth technology to alert users if they spend 15 minutes or more within two meters of another user who subsequently tests positive for Covid-19.

The tool, which will be available in numerous languages on Apple iPhones and various phone brands that use Android operating systems, offers other functionality including booking a test and checking into venues using QR codes.

It relies on software developed by US technology giants Apple and Google, and in a bid to assuage privacy concerns, holds all the data generated on people's phones and allows the information to be deleted easily.

The app is being released behind schedule following months of troubleshooting on the Isle of Wight, off the southern English coast, in an east London district, Newham, and among another set of volunteers.

The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which has developed the tool in-house, abandoned its initial effort to create a more centralised data collection system after it was beset by issues.

The embarrassing U-turn followed warnings from tech experts it would be less effective and that it should have switched to the Apple-Google software earlier.

Australia's Victoria state reports 12 new cases, 2 deaths

Australia's hot spot of Victoria state on Thursday reported two deaths and 12 new cases, compared with five deaths and 15 cases a day earlier.

Victoria, which is on an extended hard lockdown until Sunday, may consider easing some tough restrictions sooner than previously flagged after new infections continued a steady downward trend in recent days.

The two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne dropped below 27 on Thursday. If average cases remain below 50 by Sunday, some restrictions may be relaxed.

Trump may or may not approve stricter FDA rules for vaccine

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve potentially new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorisation of a vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration, saying such a move would appear political.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the FDA would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process.

"That has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White House news conference.

"That sounds like a political move."

Brazil reports over 33,000 daily cases

Brazil recorded 33,281 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 869 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 4.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 138,977, according to ministry data.

Luxury Geneva hotels face 'life-threatening' corona crunch

Behind its deep-red awnings, Richemond's blinds have been closed since July, after the coronavirus pandemic left the usually bustling five-star Geneva hotel starved for high-paying customers.

Now, after a "catastrophic" summer, other luxury lodgings in the Swiss city -- which boasts the highest hotel density in the world -- are struggling to avoid the same fate.

"We are in a profession that is truly in intensive care, and the condition is life-threatening," a stoney-faced Thierry Lavalley, who heads the Geneva hotel association and runs the five-star Fairmont Grand Hotel, told AFP.

Before the pandemic hit, hotels in the city -- a hub for diplomatic and international business activity -- had been surfing on a wave of growth, with 3.2 million night stays annually for the past two years.

The sector was then struck by an "economic tsunami", Lavalley said.

Switzerland, which has counted 50,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,800 deaths, dodged strict confinement measures seen in neighbouring countries.

But travel restrictions, event cancellations and months-long closures of restaurants and museums have taken a serious toll.

By the end of July, Geneva hotels had booked just 693,000 night stays and they expect no more than 1.3 million by the end of the year.

That level was last seen in 1954, when the city counted half as many hotels as it does today.

Top advisor steps aside from FDA vaccine reviews over potential conflict

A physician who heads the influential US Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee recused herself from the panel's review of vaccines because of her role overseeing a clinical trial for Moderna Inc's candidate.

Hana El Sahly, associate professor of virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, last year became chairwoman of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee - the panel of outside experts that will make recommendations on whether coronavirus vaccines should be approved.

In July, however, El Sahly was named one of three lead investigators for Moderna's late-stage vaccine trial, creating a potential conflict of interest.

Moderna has said it could have enough data to show whether its vaccine is safe and effective as soon as November.

That timeline would make it one of the first drugmakers to seek US approval.

Israel's Netanyahu calls for tough lockdown as virus rages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced plans for a strict, two-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to slow a raging coronavirus outbreak.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said there would be a “full lockdown” beginning Friday that would run through Oct. 10. He said the lockdown would continue for at least another two weeks, albeit “hopefully” with some restrictions eased.

“The goal is to reduce the rate of infection, and the goal is literally to save many lives in Israel,” he said, without elaborating on the new restrictions.

Netanyahu announced his plan after two days of heated discussions inside his coronavirus Cabinet.

The measures still require approval by the full Cabinet, Israeli media reported. Netanyahu and his rivals have been bitterly divided over imposing restrictions on public gatherings, particularly large demonstrations by Netanyahu opponents calling on him to resign.

The looming lockdown amounts to an admission of failure by a prime minister who just a few months ago had boasted about being a world leader in responding to the global pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies