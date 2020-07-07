Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11.71 million people and claimed nearly 540,000 lives. Here are updates for July 7:

A demonstrator places flowers on a cross during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in honour of the people who died of COVID-19 in which 1000 crosses were placed in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, on June 28, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, July 7

Brazil reports over 600 deaths as Bolsonaro undergoes test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus as the country reported 620 more deaths over the past 24 hours.

Bolsonaro's statement after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes.

The country registered 20,229 additional cases over the last 24 hours. It has now registered 1,623,284 total cases and 65,487 deaths attributable to the virus.

China reports eight new cases

China reported eight new cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported zero new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic casesfor July 6, up from 11 a day earlier. As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed cases while the death toll remained at 4,634

Mexico records 480 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,902 new confirmed infections and 480 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 261,750 cases and 31,119 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Atlanta mayor tests positive

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said that she has tested positive for Covid-19, but has not shown symptoms of the virus.

She gave no information about her diagnosis, whether she is under quarantine and when she was tested.

"Covid-19 has literally hit home," the first-term mayor of Georgia's state capital city said on Twitter on Monday.

US to withdraw visas for foreign students

The United States has said it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States," US Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Students in such programmes "must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue "vocational coursework," according to ICE.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies