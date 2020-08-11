Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 20.23 million people and has killed more than 737,000. Here are the latest updates for August 11:

Red balloons are seen as a tribute to the 100,000 Brazilians who lost their lives to coronavirus at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 09, 2020. (AA)

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Brazil registers 22,048 new cases

Brazil registered 22,048 new cases of coronavirus and 703 deaths, the health ministry has said.

Overall, Brazil now has 3,057,470 confirmed cases, while the death toll has risen to 101,752.

Mexico reports 705 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,558 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 705 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 485,836 cases and 53,003 deaths.

Australia's Victoria state reports 19 fatalities

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 331 new cases.

The state reported 322 infections and 19 deaths, its biggest one-day rise in casualties, a day earlier.

Victoria last week began a six-week total lockdown, closing down shops and businesses to contain a second wave of infections requiring its five million residents to stay home.

Trump weighs blocking US citizens coming home

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a measure to block US citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, a senior US official has confirmed to Reuters.

The official said a draft regulation, which has not been finalised and could change, would give the government authorisation to block individuals who could “reasonably” be believed to have contracted Covid-19 or other diseases.

The draft regulation, which was first reported by The New York Times on Monday, would be issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has played a lead role in the pandemic response, the senior official told Reuters.

A Trump pandemic task force was not expected to act on the proposal this week, although that timeline could change, the official said.

WHO sees hope

The World Health Organization has insisted there was still hope of conquering the coronavirus pandemic despite the suffering behind the looming landmarks of 750,000 deaths and over 20 million cases.

With both figures expected to be reached within days, the WHO stressed it was never too late to take action to suppress the Covid-19 crisis that has gripped the planet.

"This week we'll reach 20 million registered cases of Covid-19 and 750,000 deaths," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

"Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering."

"But I want to be clear: there are green shoots of hope and ... it's never too late to turn the outbreak around."

Tedros gave examples of countries that had successfully clamped down on the spread of Covid-19, citing New Zealand and Rwanda, and praised nations that had suffered major national outbreaks and were now responding quickly to local spikes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies