The global coronavirus pandemic has infected at least 39 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 16:

A healthcare worker performs a PCR test on student Theo Barbosa Rodrigues at Almir Pereira Bahia Reverendo state school in Taboao da Serra, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, October 16, 2020

Brazil registers another 713 deaths

Brazil has registered 713 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 28,523 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 152,460 total coronavirus deaths and 5,169,386 total confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 24 new cases vs 10 a day earlier

China has reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 15, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 10 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 23 a day earlier.

As of October 15, mainland China had 85,646 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Mexico's death toll rises to 85,285

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 387 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 834,910 cases and 85,285 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

NHS in talks on rollout of potential Covid vaccine

The National Health Service (NHS) is in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others around mobilising the rollout of a potential Covid-19 vaccine from December, Pulse website for health professionals reported.

There is optimism around the first cohorts being given a vaccine in December but there is a 50/50 chance of the vaccine being available by that time, Pulse reported, citing a person close to the discussions.

Talks are taking place between NHS England, the BMA and other groups over who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, Pulse reported, citing multiple sources.

The government had proposed in August to allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

There is debate on whether the first people to be vaccinated will be care home patients and their staff, or health care professionals, including general practitioners.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for Covid-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies