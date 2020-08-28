Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24.8 million people with over 840,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 29:

In this file photo taken on June 1, 2020 a health professional works at the Santa Casa hospital where patients infected with the Covid-19 are being treated, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. (AFP)

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Brazil registers 855 new deaths

Brazil registered 855 deaths from COVID-19 in the prior 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 119,504.

Brazil, which has the second largest outbreak behind only the United States, registered an additional 43,412 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to reach 3,804,803 total cases, according to the health ministry.

Mexico records 5,824 new cases, 552 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,824 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 552 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 585,738 cases and 63,146 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UK eases lockdown in parts of Northern England

Britain's health ministry has said that coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept. 2.

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement.

Around four million people were ordered on July 30 not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.

Pelosi says White House $1.3 trillion relief offer not enough

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that a White House proposal to spend $1.3 trillion in new coronavirus economic relief would not be enough to meet the needs of American workers and families.

Pelosi said in a statement she hoped Republicans would come to the negotiating table and accept the Democratic offer of $2.2 trillion in spending.

First US Covid-19 reinfection case identified in Nevada

Researchers for the first time have identified someone in the United States who was reinfected with the novel coronavirus, according to a study that has not yet been reviewed by outside experts.

The report, published online, describes a 25-year-old man living in Reno, Nevada, who tested positive for the virus in April after showing mild illness. He got sick again in late May and developed more severe Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"This study likely represents a clear example of reinfection...reinfections are possible - which we already knew, because immunity is never 100%," Kristian Anderson, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, said in an emailed comment.

Robot eases loneliness of Mexican patients

A robot at a hospital in the Mexican capital is providing a lifeline for coronavirus patients separated from their relatives and reducing the risk of infection for medical workers.

"Hi, I'm LaLuchy Robotina! What's your name?" the 1.4-meter-tall (4.6 feet) robot asks patients as it goes from room to room.

It moves around on wheels and has a camera and display screen enabling relatives and doctors to chat with patients or staff in full protective gear in the coronavirus ward.

"It allows us to have a physical presence... but with zero exposure to aerosols within the Covi d-19 area," said Lucia Ledesma, a neuropsychologist at the November 20 National Medical Center.

The hospital robot, part of a global trend aimed at reducing the risk of infection during the pandemic, was even designated as a "co-therapist" for coronavirus patients in July.

Since then, it has carried out around 160 missions with infected patients, their relatives and the mental health team.

It can even make soothing sounds to reduce the stress caused by isolation.

