Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.83M people and infected over 129.98M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for April 2:

Gravediggers wearing protective suits handle bags with bones during exhumations to open space on cement graves as new burials are suspended, except private deposits and children, at Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, April 2:

Brazil reports 91,097 new cases, 3,769 deaths

Brazil has recorded 91,097 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,769 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered nearly 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to325,284, according to ministry data

UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

British regulators have said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the useo f the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

UK offers £400 mn to aid culture's Covid recovery

Britain is to offer hundreds of millions of pounds in grants to aid the recovery of cultural venues and heritage sites hit by the pandemic, the government has announced.

Some 2,700 organisations including the Glastonbury music festival will benefit from the grants which amount to £400 million ($550 million and 470 million euros), the ministry of culture said in a statement.

The money is part of a £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund set up by the government to help the ailing sector survive with venues shuttered amid restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

France to ban outdoor drinking under new restrictions

Alcoholic drinks will be prohibited in French parks and other outdoor public spaces as part of the new limited nationwide lockdown to stem the Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced.

Addressing the National Assembly, Castex also said authorities would be quick to disperse groups of more than six people on riverbanks or squares after the new restrictions unveiled by President Emmanuel Macron late Wednesday.

Castex said he "unreservedly" condemned people who had not been respecting the rules, after images emerged of beer-swigging crowds on riverbanks in the spring sunshine in cities including Paris and Lyon.

Meanwhile, prosecutors should "systematically" probe organisers of clandestine parties for putting the lives of others in danger, he added.

Madagascar joins Covax after vaccine u-turn

Madagascar's health minister has announced the country had joined the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, following through with a recent pledge to roll out jabs after months of resistance from the president.

Vaccination has yet to begin on the Indian Ocean island nation, where President Andry Rajoelina took a hard-line stance against jabs that most other governments scrambled to secure.

Instead, Rajoelina relentlessly stood by a locally-made herbal infusion he claims is a coronavirus "cure", saying last month that he was in no hurry to launch mass inoculations for his citizens nor get a jab himself.

But heavy criticism forced him to make a U-turn last week, when his office said the government would "seek" and "use" vaccines against Covid-19.

Madagascar, an island of around 27 million inhabitants, has recorded more than 24,600 coronavirus cases, including at least 433 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies