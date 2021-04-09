Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.91 million people and infected over 134.46 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 9:

A homeless man is inoculated with the CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 during an immunisation campaign for people on the streets in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 30, 2021. (AFP)

Friday, April 9

Brazil registers record 4,249 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded a daily record 4,249 deaths from Covid-19 as well as 86,652 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to345,025, according to ministry data.

UK to classify travel destinations in May

Britain will confirm in early May whether it will allow international travel to resume from May 17 and which countries will fall into the red, amber or green categories in a new traffic light system based on Covid-19 risks.

Giving new details of how it hopes to allow people to travel this summer, the government's Global Travel Taskforce also said work was ongoing to develop a certification system, sometimes called "vaccine passports", for inbound and outbound travel.

Britain is gradually emerging from a strict winter lockdown prompted by a huge surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths. As things stand, international travel is banned except under specific circumstances defined by the government.

Case numbers have dropped dramatically since the January peak, and one of the government's top priorities is to avoid undermining the success of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme by importing vaccine-resistant variants from overseas.

So far, more than 31.8 million people in the United Kingdom have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 6.1 million have received two, in one of the fastest mass vaccination campaigns in the world.

One in five adults in France vaccinated

One in five adults in France is now vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced, on reaching the objective of 10 million vaccinations.

“We reached this objective one week in advance thanks to the mobilization of health workers. France is vaccinating in a big way,” he said during a visit to a vaccine centre.

At least 437,000 vaccinations, a record high in 24 hours, were carried out across the country. A total of 10,114,284 people have received at least one injection and 3,484,006 have received both doses since the start of the campaign on December 27 last year.

New York to offer Covid aid to immigrants excluded earlier

In the largest program of its kind, New York lawmakers have created a $2.1 billion fund to aid workers who lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic but were excluded from other government relief programs because of their immigration status.

The fund, which passed this week as part of the state budget, will give payments of up to $15,600 to workers who were living in the country illegally and weren't eligible for federal stimulus checks, unemployment aid, or other benefits.

As many as 300,000 workers might benefit, according to some estimates.

Other states have offered aid to unauthorized workers, but nothing on this scale.

California's relief fund offers cash payments of up to $500.

Venezuela says it has production capacity for experimental Cuban vaccine

Venezuela has the capacity to produce the experimental Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate known as Abdala at a Caracas biomedical facility, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said.

The academies of medicine and science as well as health-sector workers have urged the government of President Nicolas Maduro to speed up a stalled vaccination campaign.

The Venezuelan government, which has received 750,000 vaccines from Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinopharm, says the country has been unable to buy vaccines because of US sanctions that have frozen assets in offshore accounts.

Cuba began late-phase trials in March of two of its five experimental shots, Soberana 2 and Abdala, which will be Latin America's first homegrown Covid-19 vaccines if they prove successful.

The Communist-run Caribbean island developed a large biotech sector partly in response to a crippling US trade embargo.

The trials for Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, will be completed in July and the first results will be published in August, according to state media.

Venezuela has reported 170,189 infections and 1,705 deaths from Covid-19 since March 2020. Opposition leaders and doctors say the total case count is likely higher than that due to limited testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies