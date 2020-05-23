Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than five million people, with over 343,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 24:

Medical workers move new coronavirus patient Rosane Pacheco to be treated at the Dr Ernesto Che Guevara hospital in Marica, Brazil, May 21, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths, confirmed cases hit 347,398

Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Health Ministry said.

The country now has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world's virus hot spot behind the United States.

The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be higher than the official figures disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags.

Saudi economy is solid, has the ability to deal with budget deficit and revenues decline - Minister

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister Mohammed al Jadaan said on Sunday that the kingdom’s economy is solid and has the ability to deal with the coronavirus crisis despite the need to cut spending.

“The Saudi economy is able to absorb the decline in revenues and to deal with budget deficit,” he said in a statement published by the state news agency.

The world's largest oil exporter is suffering from historically low oil prices, while measures to fight the new coronavirus are likely to curb the pace and scale of economic reforms launched by Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman.

Two more positive coronavirus tests in Premier League

Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday.

Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed from England's top-flight clubs.

Project leader: Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial has 50% chance of success - Telegraph

The University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine trial has only a 50% chance of success as the coronavirus seems to be fading rapidly in Britain, the professor co-leading the development of the vaccine told TheTelegraph newspaper.

Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, which has teamed up with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc to develop the vaccine, said that an upcoming trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return "no result" due to low transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

"It's a race against the virus disappearing, and against time", Hill told the British newspaper. "At the moment, there's a 50% chance that we get no result at all."

Spain to reopen to tourists as South America named virus hotspot

Spain said on Saturday it would let in foreign tourists and restart top league football in the coming weeks, accelerating Europe's exit from strict coronavirus lockdowns, even as the disease continued its deadly surge in parts of South America.

DRC officials deny virus figures manipulated

Government officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have denied any manipulation of its figures for coronavirus cases and deaths.

The controversy came as health officials announced DRC's latest Covid-19 figures which stand at 63 deaths from 2,025 cases, most of them in the capital, Kinshasa. So far, 312 people have recovered.

Turkey has to adapt to new normal: spokesperson

The normalisation process will not be about abandoning measures all together but we have to adapt to the new normal, Turkey's presidential spokesperson said Saturday.

"We need to get used to living with masks. Turkey will go down to history when this coronavirus pandemic is over and it is written down," Ibrahim Kalin said on local television station NTV.

Turkey wants to open for the tourism season as soon as possible, Kalin said. "We cannot allow anything negative affecting our positive image during the pandemic. Tourists will be tested before boarding the plane on their way to Turkey."

Trump hits the golf course as US kicks off summer season

President Donald Trump kicked off the start of the American summer season on Saturday with his first golf outing in two months, underlining his push for a return to normal life in the United States.

As lockdowns ease across the country and the US leader ramps up his travels, Trump also confirmed he would attend a space launch in Florida next week.

Fresh protests against virus measures held in Germany

Dozens of demonstrations were held across Germany on Saturday as part of a protest movement against coronavirus lockdown measures which is gaining momentum.

The rallies have been held weekly since the start of April, swelling in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.

The movement sees the government restrictions to curb the spread of the virus as the beginning of an authoritarian regime or an illegal attack on individual freedoms.

UK PM Johnson to update the public on coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next week update the public on the coronavirus crisis as his government launches its test-and-trace system in an attempt to prevent a second deadly spike of the outbreak when people return to work.

