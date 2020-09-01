Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 25.6 million people worldwide with over 854,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for September 1:

Members of the Red Cross embrace as a volunteer vest is projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue to pay tribute to their assistance during the outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil passes 3.9 mln cases, death toll at 121,381

Brazil has reported 45,961 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 553 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry has said.

Brazil has registered 3,908,272 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 121,381, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Australia's virus deaths in hotspot fall to 2-week low

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria - the epicentre for Covid-19 infections in the country – reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.

Victoria said five people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since August 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.

The fall in the number of Covid-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.

S.Korea unveils aggressive spending plans for growth

South Korea's left-leaning government has unveiled plans to increase spending aggressively for the next few years, to safeguard jobs and boost welfare for an economy hit by the coronavirus, taking public finances further into the red.

The finance ministry said total spending will increase 8.5 percent to a record $468.30 billion next year, while expected revenue is seen increasing a mere 0.3 percent to 483 trillion won, as businesses and income earners are hurt by the pandemic.

That will take South Korea's public finances further into deficit, raising its debt-to-GDP ratio by 6.9 percentage points to a record 46.7 percent in 2021.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said it would be difficult to avoid a full-year economic contraction for 2020 if the rate of coronavirus infection continues to rise.

Algeria approves more measures to ease lockdown

Algerian authorities have said they will carry out further measures to ease a coronavirus lockdown from September 1, including lifting a ban on some cultural activities such as reopening museums and libraries.

Nurseries would also be reopened with 50 percent of their capacity but prohibit the use of air conditioners and access to children by family members.

The new steps will also end a paid leave for pregnant women and those with children under 14 years.

Algeria has already eased restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus, including reopening some businesses, mosques, leisure venues, and beaches.

It has so far reported 44,494 infections and 1,510 deaths.

UK schools reopen with pressure on PM Johnson

Schools in England and Wales will finally reopen on Tuesday to all students for a new term after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their closure, leading to cancelled exams and throwing student grades into chaos.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to get schools back up and running before the summer break but was forced to shelve those plans, contributing to criticism over how his government has handled education during the crisis.

The Department for Education said that a "system of controls" would be in place to keep pupils and teachers safe, with social distancing maintained whenever possible.

Mexico records 3,719 new cases, 256 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,719 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 256 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 599,560 cases and 64,414 deaths.

The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies