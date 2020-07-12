Fast News

The pandemic has infected more than 12.8 million people, of whom some seven million have recovered. Here are updates for July 12:

Passengers wearing protective face masks stand inside a train at a subway station in the Taguatinga neighbourhood, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Brazil sees over 1,000 new deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 hotspot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now recorded a total of 71,469 deaths, the ministry said.

Covid-19 death toll now at 396 for Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation officials have reported 10 additional deaths from Covid-19 as the tribe’s sprawling reservation remains under the latest weekend lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The tribe’s death toll rose to 396 as of Friday.

Tribal officials also reported 56 additional confirmed cases, increasing the reservation’s total to nearly 8,100. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The lockdown began Friday night and ends at 5 am Monday. All businesses on the Navajo Nation are also required to close during the lockdown.

Protesters pack Tel Aviv rally against virus cash crisis

Thousands of Israelis streamed into Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to protest Saturday against the government's handling of economic hardship caused by coronavirus curbs.

About 300 officers were deployed in the square, a traditional protest site, to ensure public order and monitor social distancing regulations, police said.

Many participants wore face masks but most appeared to be less than the statutory two metres (yards) apart.

Some held banners reading in Hebrew: "Let us breathe" — an echo of worldwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, du ring a US police arrest.

The event was organised by self-employed, small business and performing artists' groups angry at coronavirus curbs which have taken away their livelihoods.

Student unions also took part over the large numbers of young people made jobless by closures.

Arizona adds 3,000 more daily cases

Arizona health officials have reported an additional 69 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, there’s been more than 2,150 confirmed deaths from the virus in Arizona.

The state added 3,038 confirmed cases in the last day, bringing the total to 119,930. Arizona also set a record with 3,485 patients hospitalised as of Friday.

Hospital caseloads have surged since Arizona became one of the hot spots for the coronavirus after Governor Doug Ducey relaxed stay-home orders and other restrictions in May.

Disney World reopens as US virus death toll surges

Disney World is known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth" but as the Florida theme park reopened Saturday, it was counting on a bit of science — masks, social distancing, hand sanitiser — to stave off the coronavirus.

The state of Florida is one of the hardest-hit by a new wave of cases and deaths in the United States, already the most affected country in the world in terms of infections and fatalities.

On Saturday, Florida reported its third-highest daily increase in cases, with 10,360 new infections, as well as 95 deaths.

Overall, the US has seen nearly 135,000 deaths out of 3.2 million cases.

In Orlando, Disney World reopened two of its four parks — Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom — after four months of closure. Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios will open on Wednesday.

Several hundred people queued in the Florida heat ahead of the park's reopening — some sporting Mickey ears but all wearing masks, part of the park's new guidelines requiring them for both guests and employees.

Saturday's visitors had reserved their tickets in advance, allowing Disney to control the number of people in the park and accommodate for social distancing.

Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised with Covid-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was admitted to hospital in Mumbai, with his actor son Abhishek — who also announced he had the virus — saying both cases were mild.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital," Amitabh Bachchan told his 43 million Twitter followers. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

His son Abhishek added "both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital... I request all to stay calm and not panic."

Millions of Indians revere Amitabh Bachchan, hanging on his every word, seeking his blessings and congregating outside his Mumbai bungalow every year on October 11, his birthday.

