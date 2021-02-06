Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.3 million people and infected more than 105.84 million. Here are the developments for February 6:

An elderly woman receives the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in a public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Brazil's deaths rise above 230,000

Brazil has registered 1,239 Covid-19 deaths and 50,872 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 9,447,165 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 230,034 deaths.

It was the fourth consecutive day that Brazil registered over 1,200 coronavirus deaths.

Mexico's death toll rises to 164,290

Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,368 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total in the country to 164,290.

China ready to increase cooperation with Indonesia on vaccines

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia on Covid-19 vaccines, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing comments by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang's comments came in a phone conversation with Indonesia's coordinator for cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the news agency said.

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has reported no local coronavirus cases for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday.

More than 500 staff and players in the Grand Slam event tested negative for the coronavirus virus on Friday in re-testing required after a worker at their quarantine hotel caught the virus.

Positive cases could have spurred a lockdown, and qualifying matches were cancelled on Thursday while test results were pending.

The Victorian government ruled that except for players, masks will be mandatory at Australian Open games, which will be played under a closed roof. Following the most recent case, masks are required in all indoor spaces in Victoria.

Public health officials said on Saturday that all immediate close contacts of the hotel worker have so far tested negative for the virus but urged people to get tested even with mildest symptoms.

Australia has been more successful than most advanced economies in managing the pandemic, with total infections at under 29,000 and 909 deaths so far.

Number of jabs exceeds infection – WHO

Globally, the number of vaccinations against Covid-19 has now overtaken the number of reported infections, but more than three-quarters of vaccinations are in just 10 countries, the World Health Organization chief said.

“In one sense, that’s good news and a remarkable achievement in such a short timeframe,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus at a twice-weekly webinar from the health body’s headquarters in Geneva.

The more 75 percent of those vaccinations in just 10 countries account for almost 60 percent of global GDP.

He said that around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, have not administered a single dose.

Tedros did not spell out any figures for numbers of jabs, but the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine said more than 105 million Covid-19 cases worldwide have been confirmed with nearly 2.29 million deaths.

The WHO chief said all governments must protect their people and that some countries had already vaccinated large proportions of their population who are at lower risk of severe disease or death.

