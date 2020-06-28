Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 10 million people and claimed more than 500,00 lives around the world. Here are the updates for June 28:

Medical workers take blood samples from taxi drivers for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 28

Brazil cases rise past 1.3 million, deaths at 57,070

Brazil recorded 38,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths, said the Health Ministry.

The nation has now registered 1,313,667 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,070 deaths.

Mexico reports 4,410 new cases, 602 deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported 4,410 new virus infections and 602 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 212,802 cases and 26,381 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Washington governor pauses reopening of counties

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as the virus cases continue to increase.

Inslee made the announcement with state Secretary of Health John Weisman.

Inslee says the rising number of the virus cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions.

371 test positive at Missouri chicken plant

Tyson Foods has announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the far southwestern corner of Missouri have tested positive for the virus.

The company said in a news release that it tested 1,142 employees at the plant in Noel from June 17 to June 19, and 291 tested positive for the virus.

The announcement confirms suspicions that the large spike in McDonald County’s reported Covid-19 numbers starting this past weekend was the result of large-scale testing at the plant, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Florida notches one-day case record

Florida hit a new daily coronavirus case record of nearly 10,000 – a dramatic setback that several other states are also experiencing as economic re-openings clash with public health realities.

Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened, including the Czech Republic, which recently marked its biggest spike in virus cases in months.

The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for 2.5 million of the global total of nearly 9.9 million since the virus emerged late last year in China.

Zurich quarantines nearly 300 nightclub revellers

Zurich's health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveller tested positive for the virus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing.

The man was at the Flamingo Club on June 21 and tested positive for Covid-19 on June 25, the statement said. Five other people who were at the club with him have also tested positive since, it said.

As other European countries who have eased restrictions, Switzerland has seen a rise in new infections.

This week, the number of new infections has increased daily from 18 on Monday to 69, according to the Health Ministry.

Swiss nightclubs were allowed to reopen this month, but they are obliged to register their guests.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies