Covid-19 has infected more than 67 million people and taken more than 1.5 million lives. Here are the developments for December 7:

Monday, December 7, 2020

Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million

Brazil has reported 26,363 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 313 deaths..

The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 176,941, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States and India.

Sinovac secures $515 mln to boost vaccine production

China's Sinovac Biotech has secured $515 million in funding from a local firm to double production capacity of its virus vaccine, the companies said, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month.

The investment deal also comes as Sinovac expands supply deals and trials of its experimental virus vaccine CoronaVac with more countries following positive results from early to mid-stage clinical trials.

China's Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday a business unit will invest $515 million in Sinovac Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Sinovac, to help development and production of CoronaVac.

Melbourne welcomes first international flight

Australia's second-largest city has welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.

Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria's capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after a virus outbreak that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.

More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas.

South Korea reports 615 new cases

South Korea has reported 615 new cases, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nation's largest wave of infections in nine months.

On Sunday authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.

South Korea avoided lockdowns but used an intensive system of tracing, testing and quarantining to tamp down two earlier waves of infection.

In total, South Korea has recorded 38,161 cases, with 549 deaths.

Mexico registers 7,455 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 7,455 new cases and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the national total to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

