The total number of coronavirus cases around the world has crossed the 7.4 million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 11:

People walk along a commercial street after it reopened, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 10, 2020. Sao Paulo's municipality authorized the reopening of commercial streets under safety measures such as the use of alcohol gel and face masks. (AFP)

Thursday, June 11

Brazil's deaths surge

Brazil registered 772,416 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 32,913 new infections in the last 24 hours, as the world's second worst outbreak after the United States continued to surge.

With another 1,274 fatalities, the death toll in Brazil has reached 39,680, the world's third-highest after the United States and Britain.

Mexico sees record jump in cases

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 4,883 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 708 additional fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 129,184 cases and 15,357 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Latin America surpasses 70,000 fatalities

The death toll from the pandemic in Latin America passed the grim milestone of 70,000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally of figures released by national health ministries.

Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for almost 40,000 of the total deaths, registering 1,274 in the last 24 hours.

IMF approves $594M in aid for Guatemala

The International Monetary Fund approved a $594 million emergency assistance package for Guatemala's response to the coronavirus crisis, the lender said on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico claims peak over

As Puerto Rico considers lifting pandemic quarantine restrictions, health officials said Wednesday that the US territory passed its peak of coronavirus cases and related deaths more than two months ago — though independent experts said those numbers are in doubt.

Miguel Valencia, a health department consultant, said at a news conference that confirmed Covid-19 cases peaked at 84 cases on March 31 and deaths at six on April 6.

Overall, Puerto Rico has reported more than 5,300 cases and at least 143 deaths on the island of 3.2 million people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies