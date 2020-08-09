Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 19.7 million people and has killed more than 728,000. Here are the latest updates for August 9:

A musician waits for clients to hire him to serenade relatives during burial services at the municipal cemetery in Iztapalapa, a borough hard hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, August 9, 2020

China reports 23 new cases

China has reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland, the country’s health authority said.

Among the new cases, 15 were locally transmitted and eight were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,619, with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection.

With 100,477 fatalities and 3,012,412 confirmed cases, the South American country of 212 million people is the second hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, after the US.

The health ministry reported 905 new deaths in the past 24 hours, as well as 49,970 new cases.

Mexico's virus death toll exceeds 52,000

Mexico has reported 6,495 new virus cases and 695 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 475,902 cases and 52,006 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death tally globally, behind the US and Brazil.

South Africa virus deaths pass 10,000

More than 10,000 people have died from the virus in South Africa since the pandemic arrived in the country in March.

Africa's most industrialised economy has registered 553,188 infections, more than half of the continental caseload, and the fifth-biggest number of virus cases in the world.

The country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update statement that 301 new virus-related deaths had been recorded. More than half of the deaths registered were in in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

North Korea's Kim sends aid to city locked down over virus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the distribution of aid to the border city of Kaesong after the area was locked down last month to fight the virus.

Authorities raised the state of emergency to the maximum level for the city in July, saying they had discovered the country's first suspected virus case.

A train carrying goods arrived in the "totally blocked" city of Kaesong on Friday, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Trump extends economic relief for Americans

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Trump accused Democrats of loading up their rescue bill with priorities unrelated to the coronavirus.

Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than $100,000 a year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies