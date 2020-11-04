Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 47 million people and claimed more than a million lives. Here are the updates for November 4:

Protective masks on sale with message reading "No Vaccine" are pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Brazil sees over 240 more deaths

Brazil reported 11,843 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 243 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 5,566,049 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 160,496, according to ministry data on Tuesday, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

Mexico reports 5,250 new cases

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,250 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 493 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 938,405 and the death toll to 92,593.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Australia's Victoria reports no cases for fifth day

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state on Wednesday reported zero Covid-19 cases for the fifth straight day as states began easing regional border restrictions, raising prospects of a faster return to normal.

South Australia on Tuesday said it would reopen its border with Victoria in two weeks, while the country's most populous state of New South Wales is expected to take a decision on border restrictions later in the day.

Australia has recorded just over 27,600 novel coronavirus infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Victoria, the second-most populous state, has accounted for more than 90 percent of the country's 907 deaths. No deaths have been reported in the state in the last week.

Coronavirus, economy top concerns for US voters

The coronavirus and the economy were top of mind for about half of US voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.

Two out of 10 said Covid-19, which has infected more than 9.4 million people in the United States this year and killed more than 230,000, was the most important issue to them when deciding their choice for president.

Edison, which compiles exit polls and live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, found that four in 10 think that the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus are going "very badly."

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told Reuters.

Berlin expects the first Covid-19 vaccines to be available in early 2021 and has given the country's 16 states a Nov. 10 deadline to detail the addresses of 60 facilities that could serve as delivery centres for manufacturers.

Under the national vaccine strategy, approved by its cabinet last week, Germany has asked the states to identify central vaccination centres which will be supplemented by mobile teams who go into care homes.

Italy imposing night curfew, other restrictions

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has signed off on new pandemic rules that include a nationwide overnight curfew and tighter restrictions on the country’s regions where infections are surging and hospitals risk running out of beds for Covid-19 patients.

The decree is to take effect Thursday. Regions to be hit with the strictest limits are to be announced Wednesday. Those restrictions include at least a two-week ban on entering or leaving the region's territory and closure of all shops except essential ones like food stores.

One of those areas is expected to be the northern region of Lombardy. It bore the brunt of the pandemic earlier this year, and it is reeling again under a new surge, especially in its financial capital, Milan.

