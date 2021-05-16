Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 163 million people and claimed at least 3.3 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 17:

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease is transported at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, May 17:

Brazil's death toll tops 435,000



Brazil has recorded 40,941 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,036 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has now registered 15.63 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 435,751, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports over 1,200 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 1,233 new confirmed cases in the country and 53 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,381,923 infections and 220,437 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Saudi Arabia easing restrictions on vaccinated people

Saudi Arabia has announced that foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

Visitors from 20 other countries — including the United States, India, Britain, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates — remain banned from entering the kingdom, however, under measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Algeria reopening border after year-long closure

Algeria has announced it plans to resume international flights from June 1 following a more than year-long closure of its borders to curb the spread of the virus.

"The council of ministers approved proposals for a partial reopening of Algeria's land and air borders at the start of June," the presidency said in a statement after a cabinet meeting.

It said the opening would start with "a plan for five daily flights from and to Algiers, Constantine and Oran airports" from June 1.

Algeria has kept its borders closed since March 17, 2020. It had organised flights home for its nationals abroad although they were also suspended earlier this year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies