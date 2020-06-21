Fast News

Covid-19 has now killed over 466,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 21:

China reports 26 new cases

Mainland China reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases, down from 27 a day earlier, driven largely by the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.

Of the new infections, 22 were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the same as a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 227 people in the city have been infected in the latest outbreak.

Mexico reports 4,717 new infections

Mexico reported 4,717 new infections and 387 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the total number in the country to 175,202 cases and 20,781 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil fatalities inch towards 50,000

Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Brazil, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases. Only the United States has recorded more deaths and cases.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26 and passed 1 million cases on Friday.

South Africa reports nearly 5,000 new cases

South Africa has reported 4,966 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92,681, the Health Ministry announced.

“Regrettably, we report a further 46 Covid-19-related deaths – 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape provinces. This brings the total deaths to 1,877,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority to temporarily close Hebron, Nablus

The Palestinian Authority announced it was temporarily closing the cities of Hebron and Nablus in the occupied West Bank for after a sharp rise in infections.

Only goods will be allowed in, Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told journalists. Authorities have reported a total of 687 cases in the West Bank, including two deaths so far.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies