The total number of coronavirus cases around the world passed the seven million mark. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 9:

Cemetery workers wear protective suits as they carry out the burial of a Covid-19 victim at the Recanto da Peace Municipal Cemetery in Breves, Para state, Brazil on June 8, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Brazil's fatalities rise to 37,134

Brazil reported a total of 37,134 deaths due to coronavirus and 707,412 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the heads of health departments of all of the country's states.

Conass, which is separate to the federal Health Ministry, began publishing its own coronavirus figures over the weekend after the ministry removed data from its website and stopped releasing cumulative totals for deaths and cases.

Mexico sees nearly 3,000 fresh cases

The Mexican government reported 2,999 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while confirmed total infections stand at 120,102, according to data from the health ministry.

The country's official coronavirus death toll rose to14,053.

Honduras begins reopening economy

Honduras on Monday began gradually reopening its economy after almost three months of paralysis during the coronavirus pandemic, even as some doctors warned the healthcare system may be overloaded.

The Central American nation imposed a nationwide curfew in mid-March, closing shops, industries and public offices. So far Honduras has registered 258 deaths caused by the virus.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez lamented "thousands" of businesses already shuttered in a pre-recorded television address on Monday.

"The economy could not stay closed any longer," said Hernandez, adding evening-to-morning curfew will be maintained.

Mexican president says in good health

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has insisted that he was in good health and had no symptoms of coronavirus after a top official in his government tested positive for the virus.

"I don't get tested because I don't have symptoms. Fortunately, I'm fine, and I look after myself," the president told reporters at his daily press conference in Mexico City.

The country's social security chief Zoe Robledo said Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating with his family. Robledo regularly appears at Lopez Obrador's daily press conferences.

Hungary launches virus questionnaire

Hungary’s government has published a new questionnaire with 13 topics centring on the coronavirus pandemic. The "national consultation" will be mailed to citizens in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has carried out several similar propaganda campaigns since returning to power in 2010.

Nominally meant to get voters' opinions on issues ranging from a new Constitution to immigration, the "national consultations" have been criticised for their politically-charged questions as well as the limited options allowed as answers.

Denmark to allow public gatherings

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 50 and allowed fitness centres and public swimming pools to reopen.

The government said its plan to allow groups of 100 and 200 to gather from July 8 and August 8 respectively, could be changed depending on a possible second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies