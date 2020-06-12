Fast News

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 423,082 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking meters. Here are the latest updates for June 12:

Igor Pinheiro, 14, clibs a tree by the Quaqualino river in the Sao Jose community, an hour and a half away from Megalco, in the southwest of the island of Marajo, Para state, Brazil, on June 11, 2020. (AFP)

Brazil virus deaths top 40,000

Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry.

Brazil recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 – currently the third-highest death toll in the world, although it is likely to overtake Britain on Friday.

Mexico posts nearly 4,800 daily virus cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,790 new infections along with 587 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 133,974 cases and 15,944 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the official count.

Turkey to send medical aid to Venezuela

Turkey signed an agreement to send medical supplies to Venezuela as part of efforts against the coronavirus.

An agreement to grant protective equipment and mechanical ventilators was signed in the capital Ankara by Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese and Venezuelan Ambassador Jose Gregorio Bracho Reyes.

Turkey has helped at least 125 countries with humanitarian aid during the outbreak, including the US, UK, Italy and Spain.

China reports 7 new cases

Mainland China reported seven new confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that six of the new confirmed patients reported were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,064, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

170 police officers die of coronavirus in Peru

At least 170 police officers in Peru have died after contracting the virus while enforcing the South American nation's pandemic lockdown.

Almost 10,000 officers have been infected with the disease as they enforced social distancing measures during Peru's 12 weeks of stay-at-home orders.

Peru is the second worst-hit country in Latin America after Brazil, with more than 208,000 cases and 6,000 deaths.

