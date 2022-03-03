Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 440M people and killed nearly 6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil has the second highest Covid death toll in the world after the US with over 650,000 Covid fatalities. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Brazil's death toll reaches 650,000

Brazil has reported 370 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, reaching a total death toll of 650,000, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country also reported 30,995 new coronavirus cases, totaling 28,842,160 cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

Mexico reports over 300 fatalities

Mexico reported 304 more fatalities from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 318,835, according to Health Ministry data.

WHO recommends pills to patients at risk of hospitalisation

The World Health Organization has recommended an anti-Covid pill be taken by sufferers who have mild symptoms but are at high risk of hospitalisation, such as older people or the unvaccinated.

The pill, called molnupiravir and developed by US pharmaceutical Merck, is taken as soon as possible after Covid-19 symptoms develop and then for the following five days.

A WHO group of experts said in the British Medical Journal that people with weak immune systems or chronic disease were also recommended to take the pill if they had non-severe Covid.

Covid curbs linked to 750,000 fewer dengue fever cases in 2020

Covid-19-related restrictions on people's movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study.

The study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found nearly 750,000 fewer cases of dengue than were expected occurred globally in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Dengue is not transmitted human to human, but only by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. However, scientists had previously thought that most transmission happened in and around homes, rather than elsewhere.

The World Health Organisation says the global incidence of dengue is growing dramatically and estimates around half of the world's population is at risk of contracting dengue.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies