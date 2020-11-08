Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 50 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 8:

A worker disinfects at the Portela samba school headquarters before a typical 'feijoada' event, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 8, 2020

Brazil registers 254 new deaths, 22,380 new cases

Brazil has recorded 254 new deaths, and 22,380 new cases, the country's health ministy said.

More than 162,000 people have now died from the virus, with more than 5.65 million people infected in the South American country, data showed.

Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million cases

Texas has become the first state to surpass a million cases in the United States, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week.

In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally. The surge is straining medical facilities, with the city of El Paso converting a convention center into a field hospital.

If Texas were a country, it would be the tenth most affected in the world for total cases. The state added about 6,800 new cases a day in the past week on average, based on a Reuters tally.

Texas, which accounts for over 10% of total US cases, reported the largest number of new cases in the United States last week and was followed by the state of Illinois, which has half as many people.

Portugal imposes local night-time curfews as cases hit record

Portugal will impose localised night-time curfews from Monday to contain the spread of the virus as the number of cases reached a record high, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

The overnight curfew, from 11 pm to 6 am, will come into force across 121 of the country's 308 municipalities, including Lisbon and Porto, on Monday as the country enters a 15-day state of emergency.

Costa also announced people will not be able to leave their homes between 1 pm and 5 am during the next two weekends - on both Saturday and Sunday. Some commercial outlets will close during these times, he said.

Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 173,540 cases and 2,848 deaths but it reached 6,640 cases on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started. Testing has also increased.

Mexico's death toll rises to 94,808

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,810 additional coronavirus cases and 485 more deaths, bringing the official number of cases to 961,938 and the death toll to 94,808.

Health officials have said the real number of infections and deaths is likely significantly higher.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies