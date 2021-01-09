Fast News

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 89.3 million people globally and claimed over 1.9 million lives. Here are the updates for January 9:

A protester holds a map of Brazil featuring a stethoscope and the message "200,000 deaths" outside the presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday, January 8, 2021, the day after Brazil passed 200,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Reuters)

Saturday, January 9, 2021:

Brazil's total coronavirus cases top 8 million

Brazil has reported 52,035 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 962 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

President Jair Bolsonaro has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press office said.

Bolsonaro's letter, released by his press office, comes amid growing pressure to speed up Brazil's vaccine rollout and end the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Critics say the immunisation campaign is running behind regional peers, and they question why the government has not moved more quickly.

The South American country has now registered 8,013,708 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 201,460, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico reports 14,362 new cases, 1,038 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 14,362 new confirmed virus cases in the country and 1,038 more fatalities, bringing its total to 1,507,931 infections and 132,069 deaths.

It was one of the highest numbers for daily new cases.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the Health Ministry has said.

Police enforce curfew in Colombia's Bogota amid virus rise



Bogota imposed a continuous multi-day curfew, as local authorities worked to contain the increase of Covid-19 cases and reduce occupancy in intensive care units.

The occupancy of ICUs currently stands at 85 precent, with health authorities planning to extend the capacity.

People and vehicles will have restricted mobility until 4 am on January 12.

The curfew is being respected by the majority of Bogota's 7.4 million residents under the watchful eye of the police.

Colombia has suffered more than 45,000 deaths and over 1.7 million of its citizens have been infected by the coronavirus.

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown



Greece announced that lockdown measures will be extended one week until January 18.

Initially, the country was supposed to open stores January 11 but the government decided to impose tougher restrictions ahead of the opening of kindergartens, nurseries, and elementary schools scheduled for Monday.

Retail stores will remain closed and store pickups will be suspended.

Hairdressing and beauty salons will remain shut.

Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on - study

More than three-quarters of people hospitalised with Covid-19 still suffered from at least one symptom after six months, according to a study that scientists said shows the need for further investigation into lingering virus effects.

The research, which was published in the Lancet medical journal and involved hundreds of patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is among the few to trace the long-term symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

It found that fatigue or muscle weakness were the most common symptoms, while people also reported sleeping difficulties.

The World Health Organization has said the virus poses a risk for some people of serious ongoing effects – even among young, otherwise healthy people who were not hospitalised.

The new study included 1,733 Covid-19 patients discharged from Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan between January and May last year.

Saudi king receives first dose of virus vaccine

Saudi Arabia's King received his first vaccine dose of the novel coronavirus, according to state media.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) posted two pictures and a short video on Twitter showing a healthcare professional injecting Salman bin Abdulaziz with the vaccine.

Saudi Arabia reported a total of 363,582 infections and 6,282 fatalities linked to the coronavirus so far.

