The global coronavirus pandemic has affected around five million people, with around 324,000 deaths. Here are more coronavirus-related updates for May 20:

Brazil's military, firefighters and civil defence members disinfect each other after cleaning a bus station in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on April 9, 2020, during the final stage of a course that prepared military personnel from all over the state to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Brazil surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 1,179 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the pandemic exacted its worst daily toll yet in the hardest-hit Latin American country.

The overall death toll in Brazil now stands at 17,971, the ministry said.

This was the first time the daily toll exceeded 1,000.

New infections in the past 24 hours totaled 17,408, bringing the total to 271,628.

Colombia quarantine extended until end of May

Colombia's mandatory quarantine has been extended by a further week until May 31, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday, the fourth extension to a lockdown meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Andean country has nearly 17,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 600 deaths. It began quarantine in late March.

The country's health state of emergency, which had been set to end on May 31, will instead be extended until the end of August, Duque added.

Brazil to issue new chloroquine protocol

Brazil's health ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the new guidelines.

Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general, will sign the new protocol and stay in the top job for now, the president said in an online interview on Tuesday evening.

Bolsonaro said he kept a box of the anti-malarial drug incase his 93-year-old mother needed it, noting US President Donald Trump said he was taking it preventively.

Trump considering Brazil travel ban

US President Donald Trump said he is considering imposing a halt on all travel coming from Latin America and Brazil amid worsening coronavirus outbreaks in the region.

"We are considering it," Trump said when asked by a reporter about possibly imposing the sweeping travel ban.

"Brazil has gone more or less herd, and they're having problems."

US death toll predicted to cross 113,000 by mid-June

Coronavirus-related deaths among Americans are projected to surpass 113,000 by mid-June, a modeling average released on Tuesday showed, underlining the US status as the nation worst affected by the pandemic.

The United States has recorded more than 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 91,600 fatalities as of Tuesday, but a projection compiled from nine models from separate institutions predicted roughly 22,000 more Americans would succumb to the disease over the next 25 days.

"The new forecast for cumulative US deaths by June 13 is about 113,000, with a 10 percent chance of seeing fewer than about 107,000 and a 10 percent chance of seeing more than 121,000," the Covid-19 Forecast Hub at the University of Massachusetts said on its website.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies