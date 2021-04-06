Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 2.8M people and infected more than 133M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for April 7:

A gravedigger pushes the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus, during a burial at Campo Santo cemetery in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 7

Brazil's daily death toll surpasses 4,100 for first time

Brazil registered more than 4,100 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as the country reeled from a surge of infections that has made it the current epicentre of the pandemic.

The coronavirus claimed 4,195 lives in the deadliest day of the pandemic yet for the hard-hit country, whose total reported death toll is now nearly 337,000, second only to the United States.

The country reported 86,979 new infections on Tuesday.

Mexico sees 603 more fatalities

Mexico's government has reported 4,675 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 603 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry published on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 2,256,380 infections and 205,002 deaths.

All adults in US eligible for vaccine by April 19: Biden

President Joe Biden has announced that all adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 shots within two weeks, while economic powerhouse California set a June 15 target to fully reopen businesses.

The positive news from the United States – which has reported the most coronavirus deaths of any country but is now a leader in the vaccine rollout – contrasted with a record daily toll in Brazil and Europe's troubled rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.

Biden announced in a White House speech that he is moving up the deadline for all over 18 to be eligible for vaccines to April 19.

The previous target had been May 1.

"Our vaccine program is in overdrive. We're making it easier to get a vaccination shot," Biden told the nation. "We're the first country to administer 150 million shots and the first country to fully vaccinate over 62 million people."

Argentina posts record cases

Argentina posted a record daily 20,870 cases of Covid-19 as a second wave of infections hits the South American country that has eased open its battered economy in recent months after a tough lockdown last year.

The daily record, taking total infections to around 2.43 million, comes as cases have risen sharply over the last month and after President Alberto Fernandez said he was infected with the virus on Saturday, though he remains without symptoms.

There have been 56,634 deaths from the virus in the country since the start of the pandemic, with 163 in the most recent 24-hour period.

Toronto schools shutdown amid third wave of infections

Schools in Canada’s largest city will shut down on Wednesday and move to online learning because of a third surge of coronavirus infections fuelled by more-contagious virus variants.

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement on Tuesday stronger measures are needed to reverse the surge.

“The spread of Covid-19 has never been greater in Toronto, with variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness or death,” de Villa said in a statement.

Ontario has seen seeing more than 3,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers.

UK pauses children's AstraZeneca trial

A British trial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused, Oxford University has said, as global regulators rush to assess its possible link to rare blood clots in adults.

The university, which helped develop the embattled vaccine, said in a statement on Tuesday that there were "no safety concerns" in the trial, but acknowledged fears over a potential link to clots by saying that it was awaiting additional data from Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency before restarting the study.

"Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions," it added.

It is the latest drama to hit AstraZeneca, which has been embroiled in controversy over its failure to deliver promised doses to the European Union, and over the jab's efficacy and safety profile.

