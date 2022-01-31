Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 375M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Brazil reports 330 new deaths due to Covid-19. (AA)

Monday, January 31, 2022

Brazil reports more cases and deaths

Brazil has reported 134,175 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 330 deaths due to Covid-19, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The South American country has now registered 25,348,797 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 626,854.

Death toll rises in Mexico

Mexico has reported 131 more fatalities from Covid-19, raising the overall death toll since the pandemic began to 305,893.

UK records lowest Covid cases in over a month

The UK has recorded its lowest number of coronavirus cases in just over a month as the omicron variant recedes and parts of the country fully reopen.

On January 30, some 62,399 people tested positive for the virus. In the week beginning on January 24, 606,238 people had a confirmed positive test result, representing a decrease of 6.5 percent when compared to the previous week.

Anti-vaxx protest continues in Canada

A "Freedom Convoy" of trucks joined by thousands of demonstrators has brought Ottawa to a virtual standstill for a second day to protest Canada's vaccine mandates, as other sympathetic truckers blocked a border highway into the United States.

The protest originated last week in western Canada, where dozens of truckers organised a convoy to drive from Vancouver to the Canadian capital Ottawa to demonstrate against Covid-related restrictions, particularly a recent vaccination requirement for truck drivers crossing the long US-Canada border.

Trucks began arriving in Ottawa in multiple convoys, and were joined by thousands of other anti-vaccination protesters.

Spotify announces measures against misinformation

Music streaming giant Spotify has announced that it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to more information about the pandemic, following a row that saw artist Neil Young remove his music from the platform.

The move comes after artists, spearheaded by Neil Young, earlier this week demanded the streaming service remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting "several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also flagged concerns over misinformation on Spotify's platform, but reiterated their commitment to continue using it to publish their content.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies