Covid-19 has infected more than 430M people and killed over 5.9M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Brazil reports nearly 1,000 Covid fatalities

Brazil has recorded 133,563 new coronavirus cases and 999 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Brazil has registered 28,484,890 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 646,419.

Mexico adds over 400 more deaths

Mexico has reported 449 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 316,941.

Record cases in Thailand

Thailand has reported a record daily increase of 23,557 new coronavirus infections, as the country deals with an outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 38 new deaths, according to the country's Covid-19 centre.

Hong Kong tightens Covid restrictions

Hong Kong rolls out a vaccine passport that requires people aged 12 and above to have at least one Covid-19 vaccination and also tightened restrictions in a city that already has some of the most stringent rules in the world.

Residents will have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants.

They will also have to wear masks for all outdoor exercise and will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport.

Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new infections on Wednesday, as the global financial hub prepares for compulsory testing of its 7.4 million people - part of its "dynamic zero Covid" strategy similar to mainland China.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies