Coronavirus has claimed lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 177M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 15:

Intensive care unit at Ronaldo Gazzolla hospital in the city of Rio de Janeiro treats Covid-19 critical patients, June 11, 2021. (AA)

Tuesday, June 15:

Brazil reports 39,846 cases, 827 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has had 39,846 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 827 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said, reflecting lower weekend reporting.

The South American country has now registered 17,452,612 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 488,228, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

US, Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions

US and Canadian officials are set to meet to discuss how to eventually lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no immediate action is expected, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters news agency.

US and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing concern about the ban on non-essential travel at land borders because of Covid-19 that was imposed in March 2020 and has been renewed on a monthly basis since.

The measures, which also apply to the US-Mexico border, do not affect trade or other essential travel.

The current restrictions are set to expire June 21, but US and industry officials expect they will be extended again.

Reuters reported on June 8 the Biden administration was forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions.

Outgoing UN aid chief slams G7 for failing on vaccine plan

Outgoing UN aid chief Mark Lowcock has slammed the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Monday for failing to come up with a plan to vaccinate the world against Covid-19, describing the G7 pledge to provide 1 billion doses over the next year as a "small step."

"These sporadic, small-scale, charitable handouts from rich countries to poor countries is not a serious plan and it will not bring the pandemic to an end," Lowcock, who steps down on Friday, told Reuters.

"The G7, essentially, completely failed to show the necessary urgency."

The leaders of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada met in Cornwall, England over the weekend and also agreed to work with the private sector, the Group of 20 industrialised nations and other countries to increase the vaccine contribution over months to come.

Chile faces setback to reopening as coronavirus cases soar

Chilean health authorities have said they would extend a coronavirus emergency through September to allow the government to impose restrictions, a setback in a country that has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The announcement comes as cases have soared in Chile to some of their highest levels since the pandemic began, despite 61% of citizens receiving at least one vaccine dose and 48% being fully vaccinated.

Authorities last week locked down the capital Santiago - the country's economic engine - to ease the burden on hospitals, most of which are at or near capacity.

"The health alert that lasts until June 30 will be extended for three months until September 30," health undersecretary Paula Daza told reporters, noting that many of the country's youth and young adults - the last groups to be vaccinated - are driving the spike in contagions.

Delta variant doubles risk of virus hospitalisation – study

The Delta coronavirus variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the previously dominant variant in Britain, but two doses of vaccine still provide strong protection, a Scottish study found on Monday.

The study said early evidence suggested the protection from vaccines against the Delta variant, first identified in India, might be lower than the effectiveness against the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent, southeast England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to delay the ending of virus restrictions in England on Monday, following a rapid rise in cases of the Delta variant, which is also more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

The study, published in a research letter in the Lancet, looked at 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalisations among 5.4 million people in Scotland, 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalisations of which were found to have the Delta variant.

