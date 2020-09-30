Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 33.81 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 30:

In this file photo taken on June 1, 2020 a health professional at the Santa Casa hospital in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. (AFP)

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Brazil reports over 850 deaths

Brazil recorded 32,058 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 863 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million cases of th evirus since the pandemic began, while the official death tol lhas risen to 142,921, according to ministry data released on Tuesday.

Mexico confirms over 550 deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 738,163 on Tuesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,163.

Authorities reported 4,446 new cases along with 560 deaths on Tuesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

China sees 19 new cases

Mainland China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on Sept. 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 22 from 26 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptom less patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 85,403, while the death toll remained unchanged at4,634.

Disney to lay off 28,000 US employees

Disney has announced it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies