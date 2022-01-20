Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 339M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Health workers in Brazil hold protest to seek better work conditions and hiring of professionals to fight the coronavirus surge. (Reuters)

Brazil reports record high of daily cases

Brazil has reported 204,854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, breaking the country's previous record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 338 new Covid-19 deaths.

The South American country has now registered 23,416,748 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 621,855.

South Africa opens vaccine manufacturing plant

South Africa's president and a US billionaire have inaugurated a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Cape Town that hopes to produce around one billion Covid-19 doses annually by 2025.

Cyril Ramaphosa and South African-born Patrick Soon-Shiong cut the ribbon at the new NantSA plant, which will also produce cancer vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.

The plant is South Africa’s third vaccine manufacturing facility but will be the first in Africa to fully produce Covid-19 vaccines instead of manufacturing them from semi-finished batches.

Mexico reports daily high record

Mexico's new Covid-19 cases have hit a daily record above 60,000, official figures showed, as the hard-hit country faces the fourth wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The Health Ministry reported 60,552 new coronavirus infections –– the most yet for a 24-hour period –– taking the total number since the pandemic began to nearly 4.5 million.

Mexico's official Covid-19 death toll –– the fifth highest in the world –– reached 302,112, up 323 from the previous day.

New Zealand to tighten curbs

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that restrictions will be tightened across the country if there is a community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but ruled out any lockdowns.

Ardern said at a news conference that the country would move into a 'red' traffic light setting within 24 to 48 hours of Omicron arriving in the community, which would mean masks would be mandated and there would be limits on public gatherings.

There are currently no Omicron cases in the community.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies