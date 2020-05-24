Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 5.4 million people, with over 346,000 deaths, according to a tracker. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 25:

A physician checks the temperature of a woman with symptoms of the new Covid-19 coronavirus at the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 24, 2020. (AFP)

Monday, May 25, 2020

Brazil, world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot, suffers 653 new deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hotspot behind the United States, registered 653 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,666, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has 363,211 confirmed cases, up 15,813 from Saturday, the ministry said. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 100,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally based on official reports.

Coronavirus could cost Mexico a million jobs: president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the novel coronavirus could cost as many as a million jobs in the country as many industries considered not essential remain shut.

The Mexican economy was already in recession before the pandemic struck and different investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for this year with only a gradual recovery next year.

"My prediction is that with coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "But we will create two million new jobs."

UK PM faces cabinet revolt over senior adviser who violated lockdown - The Sun

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his cabinet over his backing of senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who faces calls from within the Conservative Party to resign for driving 250 miles during the coronavirus lockdown, The Sun newspaper reported late on Sunday.

"He (Cummings) cannot stay," the newspaper quoted an unnamed cabinet minister as saying. "There has to be some contrition from Boris too or he will spend the next ten weeks having to answer questions about it all."

"This is not a bubble story. Real people are furious, because they have been doing the right thing and isolating," the minister said.

A second unnamed minister cited by the newspaper said that retaining the adviser was "increasingly" looking as a "sign of weakness".

Sevilla players warned by Liga chief after flouting lockdown rules

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said on Sunday that footballers must remember to act responsibly to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after four Sevilla players broke the Spanish government's rules on social gatherings.

Argentine trio Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos and Franco Vazquez as well as Dutch striker Luuk de Jong were pictured at a party alongside eight other people over the weekend.

US travel ban on Brazilians follows established benchmark -Bolsonaro adviser

An adviser to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday the US restrictions on travel from Brazil had followed previously established benchmarks, playing down the slight from US President Donald Trump, whose support Bolsonaro has touted.

"There is nothing specific against Brazil," wrote Filipe Martins, an adviser on international affairs to the Brazilian president, in a Twitter post.

White House limits travel to US from Brazil due to coronavirus

The White House announced Sunday that it is prohibiting foreigners from travelling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new restrictions would help ensure foreign nationals do not bring additional infections to the US, but would not apply to the flow of commerce between the new countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies