Covid-19 has now killed over 461,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 20:

A homeless person walks past an empty store to rent in a commercial area of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 17, 2020 (AFP)

Mexico blows past 20,000 deaths

Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.

Total cases now stand at 170,485, with 20,394 fatalities, though the government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil tops 1 million cases

Brazil passed the bleak milestone of one million cases as the number of infections and deaths continues to surge in Latin America's largest country.

The health ministry said it had recorded a one-day record of 54,771 new infections – largely due to "instability" in its reporting system during the week, which meant some states were reporting figures from multiple days at once.

That brought the total number of infections in Brazil to 1,032,913, with 48,954 deaths – second only to the United States worldwide.

Saudi Arabia to reopen Mecca mosques on Sunday

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen from Sunday mosques in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state television reported.

The kingdom has taken restrictive measures against the virus, particularly in Mecca, but the number of new coronavirus cases has notably increased in recent days.

Morocco reports record spike in infections

Morocco reported its highest number of virus infections in a single day since recording its first case in March, according to the health ministry.

Over 450 of the infections were recorded in the western Rabat-Kenitra region, the health ministry said, noting the cases were "asymptomatic".

Local media reported the source of the outbreak was a strawberry packing plant in the town of Kenitra.

Morocco, with a population of 34 million, has until now recorded on average fewer than 100 new Covid-19 cases daily.

In total, it has reported fewer than 10,000 cases and 213 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies