The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 25 million peoplewith over 845,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for August 30:

In this file photo taken on April 18, 2020 a volunteer wearing PPE walks past a mural depicting a Brazilian flag as he disinfects an area at the Babilonia favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP Archive)

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Brazil surpasses 120,000 coronavirus deaths

Just over six months after registering its first case of the new coronavirus, Brazil has crossed the grim threshold of 120,000 people killed by Covid-19, with no end in sight to the crisis.

The country of 212 million people has now registered 120,262 deaths from the virus and 3,846,153 infections, the health ministry said in its daily update.

Brazil is just the second country to surpass a death toll of 120,000 in the pandemic, after the United States, where the number killed is now more than 182,000.

Mexico cases rise to 591,712, deaths up to 63,819

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,974 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 673 additional fatalities, bringing the total to591,712 cases and 63,819 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

South Africa cases exceed 620,000

South Africa has registered 1,846 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of infections to 620,132.

The health ministry said 115 people died from the virus, pushing the number of fatalities to 13,743.

Health care professionals conducted 3.63 million tests and the number of recoveries reached 533,935.

Four more test positive for virus in Hawaii prison

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety has said that three inmates and one staff member at the Oahu Community Correction Center tested positive for Covid-19.

There are now more than 300 people who have tested positive at the Honolulu facility, including 256 inmates and 53 employees, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Early in the pandemic, several advocacy groups raised concerns about the safety of others crowded in jails and prisons statewide and mentioned the risk of an outbreak.

Since then, the Hawaii Supreme Court has had ongoing orders to release defendants incarcerated for misdemeanour and petty misdemeanour crimes to open space in the facilities.

Arizona surpasses 5,000 coronavirus deaths

The US state of Arizona has reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths on Saturday to total 5,007.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow says 452 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than half involve students who live off campus in the metro Phoenix area.

Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.

Navajo Nation coronavirus deaths rise to 500

Navajo Nation health officials has said that the confirmation of a new death brings the number of fatalities from coronavirus to 500.

The Navajo Nation on Friday night reported the additional death as well as 14 more confirmed cases of Covid-19. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,780.

But that includes 165 cases that occurred between early April and mid-August and were recently identified as Covid-19 related.

Navajo officials said 94,099 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,032 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order on August 16, but is asking residents to go out for emergencies or essentials.

