Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.8M people and infected over 178M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 20:

A patient with suspected Covid-19 infection arrives at the Sao Jose hospital in the Emergency Mobile Care Service ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 20

'Forces for good will prevail' - Taiwan welcomes massive US vaccine aid

Taiwan has reacted with an outpouring of thanks to the United States for shipping 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the major semiconductor-producing island, more than doubling its arsenal as it deals with a rise in domestic infections.

Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through "vaccine diplomacy," initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses but increased that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world.

"What a sight! What a gesture!" Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted in thanks late on Saturday, linking to pictures of the vaccines being loaded onto a China Airlines Boeing 777 freighter at Memphis airport.

"The Taiwan-US relationship is rock solid, & we'll keep cooperating closely in combating COVID19. Forces for good will prevail!"

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted she was touched by the US move.

"Thank you to the US for this moving gesture of friendship. These vaccines will go a long way toward keeping Taiwan safe & healthy."

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its most important international backer, to China's anger.

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.

The eight other members of the team left early on Sunday by chartered bus for host town Osaka, central Japan, where Covid-19 cases are still being reported.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, a minister in charge of economic policy, said on NHK TV on Sunday that the government was looking into what had happened with border controls.

The athletes, arriving late on Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport, were all fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jabs and had negative PCR tests before boarding, the Asahi newspaper reported, quoting an anonymous Cabinet Secretariat official.

The team member who tested positive was not identified.

China reports 23 new cases versus 30 the day before

China reported 23 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 19, down from 30 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority has said.

All new cases were imported infections from overseas, with 12 reported in the southern province Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 20 from 42 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,587 by the end of June 19, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil surpasses half a million deaths

Brazil surpassed 500,000 deaths on Saturday, the Health Ministry has said, registering 2,301 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded an additional 82,288 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with nearly 17.9 million cases of the disease registered since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

Cuba encouraged by early trials of homegrown vaccine

Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma has said, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.

Cuba, which has a decades-old reputed biotech sector, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two - Soberana 2 and Abdala - are in late phase trials.

Mexico posts 3,964 new cases, 192 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,964 new confirmed cases in the country and 192 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,475,705 infections and 231,151 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Over-18s queue at vaccination pop-up centres in London

People aged over 18 in England have queued at pop-up vaccinations centres dotted around the country aimed at speeding up the country's vaccine effort.

The London Stadium in Stratford is usually home to Premiership Football Club West Ham, but it saw a different kind of visitor as numerous people ranging in age waited for vaccinations to be administered inside the stadium.

Scanning across the queue, it was evident that many younger members of the community were taking up the opportunity to be able to receive the vaccine, one couple waiting said they "jumped on it as soon as possible."

The pop-up centres are aimed at getting more adults vaccinated quickly amid a 79% rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant.

The increase is largely being driven by younger age groups.

