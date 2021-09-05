Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 221 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 5:

Laboratory workers fill boxes with vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, in Cairo, September 1, 2021. (AFP)

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Brazil suspends use of 12M Sinovac shots

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa has suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorised plant, it said in a statement.

Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao Paulo's Butantan institute, a biomedical centre that has partnered with Sinovac to locally fill and finish the vaccines, that 25 batches, or 12.1 million doses, sent to Brazil had been made in the plant.

Australia's Victoria reports 183 local cases



Australia's Victoria state, home to more than a quarter of the country's population, has reported 183 new locally acquired cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said.

Of the infections, 101 were linked to existing outbreaks, health department said on its Twitter account.

Mexico reports over 15,500 new cases

Mexico has reported 15,586 new confirmed cases as well as 647 more deaths, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,420,880 and the death toll to 262,868, Health Ministry data showed.

Italy reports over 6,000 new cases

Italy has reported 56 deaths, down from 58 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,157 from 6,735, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 129,466 deaths have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest globally.

Italy has reported more than 4.5 million cases to date.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies