Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 290M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Covid-19 outbreaks erupted on the Costa Diadema and two other ships off the Brazilian coast at New Year's booze-fuelled party. (AP)

Monday, January 3, 2022

Brazil to investigate reports of cruise liners

Brazilian health authorities have said they will investigate reports of cruise liners violating Covid-19 protocols, after outbreaks hit three ships plying the coast.

The statement came after Brazilian media reported passengers on one of the Covid-hit ships, the Costa Diadema, violated quarantine orders to hold a booze-fuelled New Year's Eve party.

The crackdown comes after Covid-19 outbreaks erupted on the Costa Diadema and two other ships off the Brazilian coast at New Year's.

Brazilian health agency Anvisa warned passengers against boarding cruise ships operating along the Brazilian coast.

Meanwhile, Brazil registered 28 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday and 1,721 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,133 coronavirus deaths and 22,293,228 confirmed cases.

The numbers do not reflect data from six states and the federal district on Sunday.

Mexico's Covid-19 death toll rises to 299,544

Mexico's Health Ministry has said the Covid-19 death toll in the country has reached 299,544 since the pandemic began.

The Ministry has previously said the real number is likely higher.

US CDC considers adding negative tests as part of its guidance

As the Covid-19 Omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.

Under that December 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with Covid-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever.

After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.

The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

Israel approves fourth Covid jab for people over 60

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that a fourth Covid vaccine will be given to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

Israel on Thursday authorised a fourth Covid vaccine for those with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so.

Authorities on Sunday also reported 4,206 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours, and a 195 percent increase over the past week.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies