Coronavirus has infected more than 13.9 million people, of whom over 8.2 million have recovered and some 591,000 have died. Here are the updates for July 17:

Women sit in a field where circles were painted to help visitors maintain social distancing at Ibirapuera Park after it was reopened, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, July 17, 2020

European students exempt from US coronavirus travel ban - WSJ

Foreign students coming from Europe are exempt from a travel ban the United States imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The exemption for Europe also includes some au pairs and family members of visa holders in the United States, according to a memo sent by the US State Department to Congress, the Journal said.

Georgia governor sues to end cities' defiance on mask rules

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in a suit filed in state court late Thursday in Atlanta, argue that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has overstepped her authority and must obey Kemp's executive orders under state law.

"Governor Kemp must be allowed, as the chief executive of this state, to manage the public health emergency without Mayor Bottoms issuing void and unenforceable orders which only serve to confuse the public," the lawsuit states.

Kemp on Wednesday clarified his executive orders to expressly block Atlanta and at least 14 other local governments across the state from requiring people to wear face coverings.

Brazil tops 2 million cases, with 76,000 dead

A thousand deaths a day, since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward.

On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that the country had passed 2 million confirmed cases of virus infections and 76,000 deaths.

Even as cases wane somewhat in the biggest and hardest-hit Brazilian cities, the virus is peaking in new locations across the largest country in Latin America.

Experts blame denial of the virus' deadly potential by President Jair Bolsonaro and lack of national coordination combined with scattershot responses by city and state governments, with some reopening earlier than health experts recommended.

An interim health minister untrained in the field is presiding over pandemic response. Bolsonaro himself is sick with Covid-19 after repeatedly flouting social distance recommendations and undermining local leaders’ restrictions on activity.

Brazil’s roughly 7,000 deaths in each of the last seven weeks is equal to several airplanes packed with Brazilians crashing every day, former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told The Associated Press.

72 NFL players positive for virus: union

Seventy-two NFL players have tested positive, the league's players union confirmed.

In the first major announcement of coronavirus results concerning the NFL, the NFL Players Association said dozens of players had tested positive as of July 10.

The tally was revealed in a database described as a "one-stop shop of information" for players.

It was unclear, however, how many of the league's roughly 2,900 rostered players had been tested or how often.

The test results come as the NFL and NFLPA are locked in negotiations over the terms and conditions of pre-season training and exhibition games.

Players have requested more time to address fitness concerns and want no pre-season games in August.

Florida at centre of virus outbreak

Florida is the new epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States and is shaping up as a key battleground in a partisan-tinged fight playing out nationally over reopening schools in the fall.

While cities such as Houston, Los Angeles and New York plan to begin the school year virtually or on a restricted in-person basis, Florida governor Ron DeSantis is insisting schools reopen fully in August.

The Republican governor's demand mirrors that of President Donald Trump, who is facing a tough reelection battle in November and is pushing for schools to reopen as a sign of a return to normalcy.

Trump, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in polling, has even threatened to cut federal funding for those schools that refuse to open their doors.

"The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday. "And when he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day.

"The science should not stand in the way of this," McEnany added. "The science is on our side here."

Italy death toll tops 35,000

Italy's official coronavirus death toll topped 35,000 Thursday, with 20 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the country's civil protection agency said.

The death toll rose to 35,017, with by far the largest number of fatalities recorded in the northern Lombardy region, which was hit first and hardest by the pandemic, and where 16,775 people have died.

The number of people who have tested positive since the virus erupted onto the scene in Italy at the end of February was 243,736, up 230 cases on Wednesday's figure, the agency said.

Nearly 12,500 people are currently positive for Covid-19, 750 of whom are in hospital, and 53 in intensive care.

Italy was the first European country to lockdown over the pandemic. The peak has long passed, but pockets of the virus periodically emerge, the latest being over 40 cases discovered this week among asylum seekers in Veneto.

Algeria plans law to protect medics as attacks, virus cases rise

Algeria is planning a law to protect health workers after an increase in "physical and verbal attacks" since the country's coronavirus outbreak began, as it registered another record number of daily cases.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for new legislation after an increase in recent weeks of "physical and verbal attacks on medics, paramedics and administrative staff," according to a statement published on the prime minister's website.

The incidents have also in some cases involved "acts of damage and destruction of public assets and medical equipment," the statement added.

Algeria on Thursday registered 585 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 21,355, including 1,052 deaths, said Djamel Fourar, spokesperson for the scientific committee monitoring the pandemic, during a daily press conference.

The number beat several single-day records this week.

Algeria had been relaxing anti-coronavirus measures since early June, but faced with a resurgence of infections, the government decided Thursday to extend a partial lockdown in some provinces, including the capital Algiers.

Authorities said the increase was due to the population "relaxing" and "not respecting" preventive measures.

Algeria's main virus hotspots are the provinces of Setif, Algiers and nearby Blida, which was also the epicentre early in the country's outbreak.

Algeria's healthcare workers have come under increasing pressure as cases rise.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies