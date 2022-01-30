Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 373M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Britain considers vaccinating children

Britain will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, the state-run National Health Service said.

Britain has been slower than some other countries in offering the shots to 5-11 year olds, and is not planning to vaccinate the age group more broadly unlike countries such as the United States and Israel.

NHS England said children in the cohort who were in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed would be able to get a first Covid-19 shot, in line with advice issued last month by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI).

"I would like parents and guardians to be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness had been met," UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup said.

China registers 81 new Covid-19 cases

China reported 81 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 29, up from 59 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 65 versus 32 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 29, mainland China had reported 106,015 cases.

Hong Kong allows hamster pet shops to resume business

Dozens of pet stores that sold hamsters in Hong Kong may resume business from Sunday, Hong Kong's government said, after being shuttered last week and thousands culled over coronavirus fears.

Authorities enraged pet lovers with an order to cull more than 2,200 hamsters after tracing an outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested positive. Imported hamsters from Holland into the Chines e territory had been cited as the source. All hamster imports remain banned.

The city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said in a statement late on Saturday that it collected 1,134 samples from animals other than hamsters including rabbits and chinchillas, which were all negative.

Five stores, including the "Little Boss" pet shop, which started the outbreak, remained shuttered as they had not yet "passed the virus test," the government said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies