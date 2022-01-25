Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 354M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

UK's study, called Panoramic, was launched to assess how the antiviral should be used in a largely vaccinated population. (AP)

Britain says thousands more needed for trial of Merck pill

Britain has said it needed to recruit 6,000 more people onto a trial of Merck's Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir to inform how the drug can be rolled out more widely.

Britain's MHRA medicine regulator approved the pill, made by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics, in November, and the government launched a national study to establish the best way to use the drug.

The Health Ministry said that while 4,500 trial participants had signed up, thousands more were needed to gather the data needed.

South Korea exceeds 8,000 daily cases for the first time

South Korea has reported 8,571 new coronavirus cases, with the daily count exceeding 8,000 for the first time, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Brazil reports more Covid cases and deaths

Brazil had 83,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 259 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 24,127,595 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 623,356, according to ministry data.

US warns against travel to 15 more countries

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department has advised against travel to 15 countries and territories, citing a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadalupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The CDC now recommends against travel to about 115 countries and territories worldwide or more than half of all destinations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies