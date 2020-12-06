Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 66 million people and killed over 1.5 million. Here are the developments for December 6:

A dose of the coronavirus disease vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo in Mainz, Germany. (Reuters)

South Korea reports 631 new cases

South Korea has reported 631 new coronavirus cases, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.

This brings the country's total tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Britain prepares for roll-out of Pfizer's vaccine this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said.

The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with the National Health Service giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.

Britain gave emergency use approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last week - jumping ahead in the global race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history.

In total, Britain has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.

About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week.

Mexico registers 11,625 new virus cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 11,625 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 593 fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,168,395 cases and 109,456 deaths.

Australian state eases restrictions for summer

Australia's Victoria state has eased virus restrictions after the country's pandemic hotspot recorded 37 days without any new infections, moving toward a "Covid-safe" holiday season.

From midnight on Sunday, up to 100 people will be able to attend public gatherings such as weddings, with density rules of one person per two square metres remaining in place, while 50 percent of office workers will be able to return to workplaces by January 11, up from 25 percent now, the state's premier said.

"Today we can take some big steps, not to normal, but to a Covid-safe summer (but) we all need to remain vigilant and we all need to play our part," Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.

Masks will remain mandatory at indoor venues and on public and ride-share transport, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies